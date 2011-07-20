CashAdvance.com Introduces Florida Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2011 --CashAdvance.com has introduced its Florida Consumer Resource section for Florida residents to browse through relevant information pertaining to their payday loan. CashAdvance.com makes initiating a cash advance easier for Florida consumers by making information regarding payday lending within the state easily accessible for all residents. Prior to initiating a cash advance, residents are encouraged to check the Florida Consumer Resource section to find all up-to-date state regulations pertaining to payday lending, since regulations can vary by state and are frequently modified. CashAdvance.com provides a wealth of information on Florida payday lending, local consumer protection agencies and loan alternatives.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Florida Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Florida, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Consumers who are interested in potentially initiating a Florida cash advance should first take a look at the Florida Consumer Resource section to understand the specific legalities within their state regarding payday lending. Specific Florida regulations are discussed at length, including payment plans, collection fees, and penalties. Potential borrowers can also discover how to find credible lenders within the state of Florida, and how to protect yourself as a consumer.



CashAdvance.com also ushers potential Florida borrowers through what to expect during the loan process. Consumers can learn whether credit checks are required, if direct deposits are available, and how to avoid mishaps such as accruing late payment interest charges owed to the lender. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Florida consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



