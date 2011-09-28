CashAdvance.com Introduces Florida Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2011 --CashAdvance.com announces the launch of the Florida Consumer Resource Center with a Laws & Regulations page to give consumers a simple way to learn about state laws that are relevant to the cash advance process and requirements. CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have made a tremendous effort in putting together this up-to-date consumer guide with information pertinent to Florida payday lending. In the past, consumers have expressed confusion due to state laws varying from state to state. Now they have one destination to visit when interested in getting a cash advance to learn about their state’s laws and regulations.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Florida Laws & Regulations page is found within the Florida Consumer Resource Center. It is here that consumers can become knowledgeable about the latest details regarding a Florida cash advance. Consumers can learn about maximum loan amounts, maximum cash advance interest rates and financial fees, and the term limits. Furthermore, information about the length of a cool-off period between loans, payment plans, and the number of simultaneous outstanding loans can be found. CashAdvance.com has created this resource so consumers can make an informed decision about getting a cash advance.



The Florida Consumer Resource Center is regularly updated and consumers are advised to frequently check for changes their state has made about the cash advance process and requirements. The summary of requirements a loan must comply with to be legal helps consumers know how to prepare to get a payday loan. This educational tool helps consumers make the right financial decisions.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Florida Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Florida, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."