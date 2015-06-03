Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --ACI Insurance is happy to announce the re-launch of its website, LowCostFloridaInsurance.com, with a brand new site design and style. It's another way that the company, already an online leader for affordable Florida commercial auto insurance, is helping consumers by making their shopping and searching process that much quicker and easier.



The new LowCostFloridaInsurance.com features a fully responsive website design. This keeps the site and company up to speed with the latest changes and recommendations from Google. Responsive sites automatically adapt to smart phones, tablets and all other platforms, enabling users to receive a smooth, seamless experience no matter where they are, or how they're browsing.



"More of our customers are searching for services while they're on the move, and updating our site to better serve them was a key priority," said John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance. "It's simple and intuitive to find our site, and more information on the type of coverage you're looking for. From there, our contact details and forms are easily accessible, so there's no hassle or delay."



ACI works with many of Florida's biggest and most well known insurance providers. They do all of the searching and comparing, giving customers great deals on services which are the best fit for their particular needs.



They focus on all types of commercial auto insurance in Florida. This also includes Florida commercial truck insurance, and insurance for Uber drivers and cabs. They also offer all types of coverage for specialty vehicles, such as church and school bus insurance, limousines, food trucks, and heavy-duty trucking applications, such as waste haulers, loggers, auto haulers, dump trucks, and more.



ACI also provides a wide range of additional business insurance plans, such as garage liability insurance, liquor liability, workers compensation, and more, along with auto dealer bonds, and all other types of business surety bonds.



Visit the new site at LowCostFloridaInsurance.com to experience the improved look and feel, and to learn more about John Rothschild and his team may be able to help. Or get in touch with ACI Insurance directly by calling 407.889.2612 for a free, no obligation quote on any available service or type of coverage.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.