Florock Electro Static Dissipative (ESD) Flooring is Essential in Circuit Board Manufacturing

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2009 -- In the Circuit Board Manufacturing business, static discharge can damage sensitive electronics. Precautions need to be taken to prevent static discharge in the workplace. One important step is the installation of ESD (Electro Static Dissipative) Flooring.



Marlin Technologies of Horicon Wisconsin is a full service provider of electronic controls. They design and manufacturer products to customer specification and conduct comprehensive product testing to ensure product reliability and durability. Mr. Lechtenberg, V.P. of Operations said “Once the ESD flooring was installed and cured, the machinery and racks were set up and we went right back into production.



