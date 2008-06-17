Florock Expands to Hanoi, DaNang and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2008 -- The Socialist Republic of Vietnam is experiencing a manufacturing growth surge. As a result of this growth, manufactures of electronics, automobile components, pharmaceuticals and other high tech industries are building modern manufacturing facilities at a fast pace. Along with the construction of these manufacturing facilities comes the need for high tech polymeric floor coatings.



Nhatviet Co. Ltd. is the leading installer of Polymeric coatings in Vietnam and recently announced it formed an alliance with Florock. Nguyen Tuan Anh, director of Nhatviet Co. Ltd., obtained his MBA in Boston and went on to establish a business with over 80 full time employees and multiple facilities throughout Vietnam. Their main office is located in Hanoi, with branch offices in DaNang and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).



During a workshop in Hanoi on May 27, 2008, Nhatviet Co. Ltd. was presented with the exclusive distribution rights to Florock Brand Polymeric Coatings throughout the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. http://www.florock.net/images/epoxycoatingvietnam.jpg



The director, Nguyen Tuan Anh and 25 of his sales and marketing personnel took part in the Florock workshop. David Schmetterer, Vice President of Crawford Laboratories (manufacturer of Florock) said “This was very productive. We were able to determine which Florock products are best suited for the Vietnam market and the most efficient way to introduce them.”



