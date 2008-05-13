Florock R&D Team Rolls Out New Seamless Flooring Products

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2008 -- Florock technical service has been listening to customer requests and responded with two new products being “rolled out” this month.



FloroSpartic seamless floor coating is a light stable, chemical resistant, Aliphatic Polyaspartic coating with a cure time of less than 2 hours. Tom Lux, Technical Sales Representative for Florock said “The key to FloroSpartic is when an entire job has to be completed in one day there is no way to do it using conventional epoxies”. Technical data on FloroSpartic is available at http://www.florock.net/pdfs/Florospartic.pdf



Florock System 3700 is a solvent based Epoxy Primer with a VOC of 340 gpl making it legal in NJ & NY. Chris Ballarini of American Floor Works said “The key to System 3700 is it’s a low viscosity, penetrating, quick curing epoxy that is priced competitively and really stops out-gassing.” Technical data on Florock System 3700 is available at http://www.florock.net/pdfs/Floropoxy3700.pdf



For additional information on Florock Flooring Systems, visit http://www.florock.net Or call 1-800-FLOROCK



The latest news can also be found on our Blog - http://www.Florock.Blogspot.com



ABOUT CRAWFORD LABORATORIES, INC. – Crawford Laboratories Inc. is a well-respected floor paint research and development facility founded on the principles of cutting edge technology, break-through innovation and impeccable integrity. For over fifty six years, Crawford Laboratories has perfected its full line of concrete floor paint products as well as other extraordinary new concrete coating floor paint products to meet and exceed the flooring needs of any industry.

