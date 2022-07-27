FlowerAura Becomes Perfect Place for Rakhi Shopping with Same Day Delivery

Gurugram, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2022 --The most awaited ancient-rooted Indian festival, Raksha Bandhan, is widely celebrated by people from different cultures and religions. FlowerAura, an online gifting portal, is known for its colossal collection of designer Rakhis, hampers, personalised gifts, and more. With its diversified delivery options, the trusted brand is ready with an enhanced array of embellished Rakhis for Raksha Bandhan 2022.



The online Rakhi selling portal is perfect for people who may not be able to visit their siblings during the festival. With FlowerAura's online Rakhi delivery, it has become simpler for customers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with utmost zeal. The official user-friendly website lets the customers conveniently place orders.



Sending Rakhis online has become a go-to option for people; for some reason, they do not get time to visit in person. The trusted gifting platform, FlowerAura, has become the one-stop solution for sending Rakhis because the company offers same day Rakhi delivery to its customers. While talking about an online way of celebrating Raksha Bandhan, Mr Himanshu Chawla, one of the founders of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., said, "with the advancement in technology, it has become convenient for people to deliver their love via Rakhis and gifts to their siblings, no matter where they live."



Giving gifts along with Rakhis is trending in today's scenario. Keeping this in mind, FlowerAura offers an extensive range of personalised gifts, Rakhi hampers, plants, and more. Customers explore the collection of varying designer Rakhis on the website and pair them with thoughtful gifts, delightful delicacies, and flourishing greens. The Rakhi hampers include rakhi with sweets and flavored dry fruits to give an authentic regional taste of different places.



About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, jar cakes, plants, personalised gifts, combos, and more.) for special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, FlowerAura leads the gifting market in more than 400 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.