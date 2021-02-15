FlowerAura Brings Latest Gifts for Women's Day - 2021

Gurgaon, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2021 --Women are not easy to please but win, who try the hardest. Loving women in your life is more than enough only when tipped with some presents from time to time thanking them for the extraordinary courage and hard work they do every day. Bringing you the most delightful and appreciable Women's Day gift, FlowerAura feels obliged with another opportunity to fill your life with heartfelt occasions and gestures to top things in your favour.



Women love their share of presents bringing which they have an exquisite and exhaustive range of women's day gift you won't stop adoring. FlowerAura hereby feels overwhelmed bringing to your notice the exciting presents which include women's day card, premium rose bouquets, orchid bouquet, poster cakes, plants and pots, heart-shaped rose box, hanging plant, teddy, chocolate and cake combos, orchid bouquets and much more. Relying on their expertise and power to suspend emotions for customers, their efforts to put the day in and out to bring the most eye-opening presents have not gone to vain once, and it won't now.



FlowerAura promises emotions and love, what they share with their customers is not products but the perfection of showering love in the most subtle and unsaid ways. Putting themselves in their customers' shoes, seeing occasions with consumers' lenses, they finally have come out with another year of breathtaking presents. Going into detail about the explicit range of such products they have for instance a women's day cakes with a combination of red velvet and fruits, a heart-shaped choco truffle cake with a heart-shaped cream filling in the centre, a bouquet of yellow roses and an admirable heart-shaped bouquet of pink roses. Making Women's Day special for all the lovely women out there FlowerAura has not left a stone unturned, bringing you additions on already listed presents. A flower box of carnations, a vanilla cake with sprinkled candies, personalised cushions, pillows and clocks. One may also choose from the large range of handbags, soft toys, chocolates, jewellery, plants and customised mugs. FlowerAura brings latest gifts for women's day 2021 that include some never before seen presents much loved and appreciated by everyone. Now get a singer, and a guitarist on a video call to give a memorable performance for your special one playing your favourite song and depicting the strongest emotions. Caricatures, on-call singers, violinists and posters are all on the approachable list this women's day brought to you by FlowerAura.



Himanshu Chawla, FlowerAura pens down his emotions regarding the brand and its identity, saying "FlowerAura is practically my child now out there in the world, to spread joy and happiness to whoever it meets. I have worked on this with a vision that lasts till eternity. We take one step forward this Women's Day by aligning with this year's theme of women in leadership, we have brought out a similar product line. Saluting women in my life and helping many do the same with outward gestures, can't wait to be a part of the path leading women and a day in their celebration ."



About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfillment centers in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR.



Media Contact Details:

Company Name: FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

Add: C 2, Old DLF, Sector 14, Gurgaon – 122001

Website: https://www.floweraura.com