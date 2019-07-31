FlowerAura Expects High Growth on Raksha Bandhan 2019

Gurgaon, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2019 --Consistent in its approach of achieving something big year after year, Floweraura expects to achieve some good numbers, this Raksha Bandhan. The firm is currently busy with its rakhi preparations, from launching innovative silver rakhi online combos to promoting its good name across various social media platforms.



Recently, the firm had hit the headlines by claiming to go International, with its full-fledged Raksha Bandhan preparations. The aim behind this thoughtful initiative was said to bring those siblings close to each other, who have been separated by distance, during this time of the year. Be it, from sending Rakhi to USA, UK or to other cities across India, the firm intends to treat all its customers in the most traditional, homelike manner.



The website has already made available few of its promising rakhi online options available in signature boxes, chocolate, and sweet combo, personalised and same-day delivery options. The company believes that its online store has got something for every relationship to be pampered with. Each of the gifts comes assured with great service and a 100% smile guaranteed. Other than these features, the firm is offering discounts on its rakhi plant combos.



Beaming with optimism, one of the founders, Mr. Himanshu Chawla exclaimed, "Our motto behind launching diverse gifting options and initiatives has a set of emotions or sentiments, being attached to it. And, I personally feel when we do something noble or good for others, it tends to get reciprocated to us. So, this is how we are counting on to your good wishes and blessings to keep growing in this industry by serving the best interest of everyone."



The firm has been very well established across all the various social media platforms. Currently, over 70K people are hooked on to its Facebook page, while it just crossed the 10K milestone over Instagram.



About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.



Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's other e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.



