Gurgaon, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2020 --FlowerAura is all set to commemorate the auspicious Raksha Bandhan 2020. By expanding its range of beautiful and unique rakhis and heartwarming gifts for the occasion, FlowerAura will be spreading smiles and injecting love between the relations. FlowerAura unveiled some of its new products and gave a kick-start to the event.



Every Year, FlowerAura launch new rakhis and Raksha Bandhan gifts and let people send rakhi gifts and Rakhi online to their loved siblings. The expansion is done in all types of rakhis. Some of the most loved rakhi types which are expanded with new designs are Pearl Rakhis, Kundan Rakhi, Beads Rakhi, Designer Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, Bracelet Rakhi, Rudraksha Rakhi, Personalised Rakhi, Metal Rakhi, and Peacock Rakhi. People can now also send a set of two, three, four, and five rakhis and Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi sets throughout the country and to other countries as well.



Rakhi combo categories such as Rakhi with Chocolate, Rakhi With Dry Fruits, Rakhi with flowers, Rakhi with cake, Rakhi with cards, Rakhi with plants, Rakhi signature boxes are also expanded with new arrangements. Other Raksha Bandhan gifts for brother like cushions, mugs, wall frames, personalized puzzles, and table clocks are also expanded with new rakhi special designs. Even some of the cakes unveiled by FlowerAura were also topped with designs of Rakhi and Raksha Bandhan celebrations.



As Raksha Bandhan 2020 is falling under the COVID-19 pandemic phase, FlowerAura has taken all the precautions and safety measures. All the rakhis, rakhi gifts, and rakhi combos will be delivered via Zero-contact delivery and packages are sanitized before leaving the godown.



Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., while talking about the importance of celebrating Raksha Bandhan and how FlowerAura is helping people to celebrate, in a media interaction said, "Raksha Bandhan is a festival of appreciating the brother-sister relationship, and it's a part of our culture. At FlowerAura, we always thrive on spreading smiles and helping people to strengthen their relations with our products, and Raksha Bandhan is one such occasion that gives us a chance to do what we want. I believe that people will love our new rakhi designs and thoughtful rakhi gift combos. Also, on the business forefront, upgrading and walking parallel to the trends is the key to survive in today's highly competitive market. I also want to say that in this COVID-19 phase, FlowerAura will bring the siblings closer and won't let distance keep you from celebrating."



All the brothers and sisters out there, especially those who live far away from each other, should rely on FlowerAura to order and send each other beautiful rakhis and rakhi gifts.



