FlowerAura's Latest Personalised Gifts for Karwa Chauth

Gurgaon, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2020 --The festive season has begun, and after the holy Navratri and Dussehra, the most celebrated festival of Karwa Chauth is due to be celebrated on 4th November. FlowerAura is ready with its latest personalised gift collection, Where Are you?



FlowerAura is one of India's leading online gifting portals facilitating its thick base of customers with festive gifts. For all the auspicious and celebratory occasions by you, it has a dedicated collection of tokens that is exclusive to their brand. For the upcoming festivities of Karwa Chauth, FlowerAura has introduced its latest personalised Karwa Chauth gift collection.



This year, its personalised range includes Karwa Chauth gifts for wife, mother, mother-in-law, husband, fiance, girlfriend and boyfriend. From photo mugs to cushions to LED lamps to photo frames, they have got a wide range of photo gifts for every taste and preference. Going beyond these staple gifts, FlowerAura also displays a wide range of personalised plants, tote bags, handmade personalised gifts, and more. Within each of these broad categories, one is sure to find hundreds of options perfect for your beloved ones.



FlowerAura is one name in the gifting industry that millions of shoppers swear by because it has something for everyone. Keeping in mind the beautiful Karwa Chauth rituals, FlowerAura also has gifts like Karwa Chauth Thali, Karwa Chauth puja poster frame, Sringaar hampers, jewellery, etc. Moving forward; its eclectic Karwa Chauth gift section also boasts of traditional tokens like flowers, cakes, chocolates, greeting cards, and combos. Each of these gifts come along with FlowerAura's different delivery services such as standard with free-shipping benefits, same-day, midnight, and express for delivery within 3-4 hours.



Himanshu Chawala, Co-Founder of FlowerAura, says, "For us every festival is special. And, every year we try to bring to our customers' gifts that are meaningful, beautiful, and best compliments the festivities. As personalised gifts are in huge trend and demand; therefore, we added personalised gifts for Karwa Chauth to our existing gift collection. We are hopeful like the previous years, this year too, we will be able to fulfil our customers' expectations with our personalised and other gift range."



Currently, FlowerAura is serving 250+ Indian cities and 160+ hyperlocal towns, meaning from every corner of India, you can send Karwa Chauth gifts to your partner or other relations. In the wake of CoVID-19 pandemic, it has taken all the precautionary measures and has introduced contactless delivery for the safety of its customers.



About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfillment centers in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR.



