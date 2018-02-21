Flu Prevention Tips from the Internal Medicine Specialists at Primary Care Physicians of Florida

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2018 --According to the Florida Department of Health, during the week of January 28th through February 3rd:



Flu activity increased sharply for the fourth week in a row and remained higher than any other recent flu season. In week 5, flu activity was above peak levels observed in past flu seasons.



The flu is still running rampant through the Sunshine State, help avoid it by taking the following actions:



Washing Hands Frequently



Wash with hot water and anti-bacterial soap for at least 20 seconds and dry them frequently throughout the day, especially while out in public and in contact with other people.



Avoid Touching Eyes, Nose and Mouth



The flu virus enters the human body most of the time through the eyes, nose and mouth. And since the virus often travels on the surface of one's hands, simply rubbing an irritated eye or tapping a finger across the lips can be enough for the flu to invade. So, keep hands far away from the face, especially after spending time in public places.



Wipe Down Surfaces in Public Areas



Any surface that is touched by multiple people should be wiped down with a disinfecting spray at least once every couple of days–even if it looks clean already. This includes door knobs, buttons on microwaves and elevators, light switches, refrigerator handles, surfaces of desks or tables, or anything else that more than one person touches throughout the day.



Get Plenty of Rest



Getting adequate sleep each night is the best way to keep your immune system strong and able to fight off the flu bug. Try to get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep each night to keep the immune system in peak fighting condition.



Get a Flu Shot



If you still haven't gotten one, it's not too late. Even though a flu shot is no guarantee of preventing the flu, the shot encourages the body to create antibodies to fight the common flu strains. Even if you get a strain that was not covered within the vaccination, simply getting the shot may reduce the duration and severity of the flu.



If you need a flu shot, stop by Primary Care Physicians of Florida to see one of our internal medicine specialists, and get it right away. If already infected with the flu, get personalized patient care get the needed prescriptions through PCP's in-house pharmacy or use our medicine delivery service to bring prescriptions right to your door.



About Primary Care Physicians of Florida

Primary Care Physicians of Florida is a group of healthcare professionals dedicated to providing the best personalized patient care for our customers in the South Florida area. With 11 conveniently located offices and services such a free transportation to medical services, same day doctor appointments, and medicine delivery service just to name a few, our talented staff of internal medicine doctors can provide for any of your medical needs. Whether it is for a routine hearing test, an eye exam for glasses, or comprehensive chronic disease care, Primary Care Physicians of Florida has the services and board certified internal medicine specialists are here to help.



