FluidCast Announces the Integration of It's Monetizing Video Platform with NewTek's TriCaster

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --FluidCast Technologies, LLC, a provider of the FluidCast Monetizing Video Cloud Platform proudly announced today the completion of it's integration with the NewTek's TriCaster to allow clients using TriCaster to broadcast live video onto the FluidCast Platform.



"For the first time TriCaster users will be able to publish their live video streams to the FluidCast Monetizing Platform allowing them to broadcast live from their TriCaster and create a host of monetizing functions around their live video broadcasts." Explained CEO of FluidCast, Claudio Lai.



TriCaster is the most complete multi-camera production and media publishing solution for creating visually stunning programs for live streaming, online video, projection, post production, broadcast, and social media.



This new integration between TriCaster and FluidCast will allow TriCaster users to publish their live streams to the FluidCast platform, including the TriCaster Mini aimed at smaller productions, the TriCaster 400 series aimed at mid-range productions to the TriCaster 8000 series aimed at large scale productions.



This integration will allow TriCaster users to broadcast their live streams onto the FluidCast Platform and enable a host of monetizing rules which can include:



- Memberships (Only paying users can get access to live or recorded streams from TriCaster broadcasts.)



- Content Rule Protection (Users need to either enter an email, watch a video or subscribe using a social network in order to watch TriCaster broadcasts.)



- Pay Per View Rentals (Users have to pay to view content which expires after a rental period.)



- Advertising (Users must watch video ads - Pre-Roll, image, text ads before and during broadcasts.)



TriCaster clients can now make money from their live broadcasts and record content like never before! The FluidCast Monetizing Platform allows clients using TriCaster to charge their users to watch content. The FluidCast platform includes a complete turnkey E-Commerce functionality to showcase live or recorded content or content can be embedded onto client's existing sites.



About FluidCast

FluidCast is a premiere content publishing and monetization cloud platform. FluidCast boasts the most features of any other similar Cloud Video Solution, Content Management System or Software as a Service (SAAS) Video Platform. Clients utilizing FluidCast can publish and monetize live and recorded audio and video content, photo content, digital content and products. For over seven years, thousands of sites are powered by the FluidCast platform for their turnkey video content publishing and monetizing needs.



For complete information, please visit: http://www.fluidcast.net