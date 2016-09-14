FluidCast VR to Open Virtual Reality Studio in El Paso, Texas

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --FluidCast Technologies, a provider of the FluidCast Video Cloud Platform and FluidCast VR, a premiere virtual reality production company based in San Jose, California, announced today it's formation of a partnership with Beacon Hill Recording Studios of El Paso, Texas to build the first virtual reality/audio production studio in El Paso, Texas.



Claudio Lai, CEO of FluidCast Technologies said today "This new partnership will bring a brand new level of 360 VR and 360 3D VR production technology and expertise to El Paso, Texas."



The new studio called Beacon Hill VR will be located at 6430 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79905, will feature:



- Complete 360° / 3d 4k+ video capture and post post production services.

- 360 / 3D video/audio production and crew rentals.

- 360 sound capture ( Binaural, Ambisonic, 3D ) and VR audio post production services.

- Professional VR and non VR cinematographers and video editors.



Beacon Hill Recording Studios' CEO Alfredo Gonzalez said "We will be providing VR production and post-production services to a host of companies in the El. Paso, Texas and nearby areas in the fields of:



- 360 VR Music Videos

- 360 VR Real-Estate Photography

- 360 VR Hotel Tours

- 360 VR Educational Films

- 360 VR Restaurant Walk-throughs

- 360 VR Films and Documentaries

- and a host of others...."



About FluidCast and FluidCastVR

FluidcastVR was started on June 1st 2016 by FluidCast Software Systems. FluidCastVR provides 360 2D and 3D professional video production rentals crews all over the World. FluidCast is a premiere content publishing and monetization cloud platform.



FluidCast boasts the most features of any other similar Cloud Video Solution, Content Management System or Software as a Service (SAAS) Video Platform. Clients utilizing FluidCast can publish and monetize live and recorded audio and video content, photo content, digital content and products. For over seven years, thousands of sites are powered by the FluidCast platform for their turnkey video content publishing and monetization needs.



For complete information, please visit: http://fluidcastvr.com/



About Beacon Hill Recording Studios

Beacon Hill Recording Studios features a relaxing and hip ambience and consists of three studios. It is perhaps the most versatile audio production facility in the Southwest. We are able to interconnect any of our control rooms with any live room and/or booth in the facility. Furthermore, our comprehensive networking capabilities allow remote connection with other facilities around the world. This means any of our rooms can be interconnected with other studios with networking capabilities. Additionally, HD video can be routed to any room, which allows for video conferencing with external sources, or within the facilities.



For more information visit our website: http://beaconhillvr.com and http://beaconhillrecordingstudios.com