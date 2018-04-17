Fluoropolymer Films Market to Achieve 5%+ Growth over 2017-2024

Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --Europe fluoropolymer films market held a share above 20% in the overall fluorine-based organic polymer films market during the year 2016; however, the region shall have slow growth in the near future for being a matured industry. Asia Pacific will lead the market throughout the forecast period. The region marks the trends such as: robust construction industry, low costs of production and significant collective solar capacity with China (78.1 GW) and Japan (42.8 GW). Fluoropolymer films market will have high demand from the end-user including construction, electrical & electronics, industrial processing and others in the due course of time.



Global Fluoropolymer Films Market size will surpass USD 2 billion by 2024. The Fluoropolymer Films Industry will observe strong demand from various end-users such as: electrical & electronics, construction, industrial processing, transportation and others in the future years. The market will be driven by exceptional properties of fluoropolymer films for instance, UV resistance, chemical inertness, frictional resistance, dielectric properties, etc.



Increasing acceptance of these fluorine-based organic polymer films as an alternative to glass in the photovoltaic modules will boost the fluoropolymer films market size during the forecast timespan. Solar has been making a clear impact in recent years, with solar power contributing over 20% of the rise of global power in 2016. Solar photovoltaics have resulted in reduced carbon dioxide emissions by about 300 million tons annually. According to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), reductions up to 3 gigatons of carbon dioxide per year can be achieved by 2030. Growing demand for photovoltaic modules will drive the demand of fluorine-based organic polymer films by the year 2024.



Medical sector will also contribute to demand for fluoropolymer films in the forecast timespan. The product will find high applicability with modernization of drug delivery substances including: plunger laminates, stoppers and cap liners, advanced drug containers by 2024. Increasing healthcare spending by various nations to meet the safety needs of rising populace will propel the fluoropolymer films market growth.



Fluoropolymers, which are the prime raw materials for the fluorine-based organic polymer films entail high pricing. Complex manufacturing techniques, high pricing and doubts amongst the consumers towards the fluorinated pollutants might hamper the fluoropolymer films market growth by 2024.



Global fluorine-based organic polymer films market was led by PTFE films in 2016 with a massive share around 50%. The low price and vast availability of PTFE resin will support the product demand. Features entailed by these films for example: high thermal, chemical and electrical resistance and low frictional coefficient will attract their usage in various packaging applications as release films. PVDF films are expected to have growth with CAGR above 5% during the forecast period. These will hold sturdy demand for their usage in manufacturing thermoformed pump diaphragms, as piezoelectric films, release films, in chemical resistant tank linings, etc.



Companies have been adopting the expansion strategy for strengthening their geographical footprint in order to serve the growing demand for fluoropolymer film products. For instance, in August 2017, DAIKIN established a new subsidiary DAIKIN CHEMICAL SOUTHEAST ASIA CO. LTD. in Thailand. With this act, the company aimed at expanding its fluorochemical operations in the Southeast Asian industry to gain an edge over the competitors.



