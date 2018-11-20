FLX Announces Innovative Crypto Currency Hardware Wallet

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --FLX Partnership (https://www.flxwallet.com) has released its innovative crypto currency hardware wallet (FLX One) and the simple to use backup device (FLX Key). The wallet has been designed to be both secure and extremely easy to use by both new and seasoned crypto currency owners and supports many currencies. With a built-in rechargeable battery, Bluetooth wireless functionality, and iOS/Android mobile apps, users can manage all their cryptocurrencies anywhere. The FLX One natively supports over 20 of the most popular currencies, so unlike other hardware wallet competitors like Ledger and Trezor, FLX One users don't have to use 3rd party services to send and receive coins.



The FLX One was designed and tested with ultimate security in mind. Features include:



- Disables communication automatically when signing transaction (patent-pending)



- Encrypted communication between each component in the FLX One system



- Software tamper detection (Permanently lock out FLX One when tampering is detected)



- Read-only encrypted FLX Key (after initial setup) for restore



- Personal PIN (at least 6 characters long)



- Exponential lockout time when PIN is entered incorrectly



- Randomized starting keyboard cursor



- FLX One can only be upgraded with FLX-authorized and signed firmware



The FLX Key is used to backup and restore account information. If a user ever damages or loses their FLX One, they can use the FLX Key to restore the account. The backup process is integrated within the initial setup by inserting the FLX Key to the FLX One wallet, and the FLX One system will take care of the rest (patent-pending). Unlike other hardware wallets, users don't need to hand-record a list of cumbersome phases. For customers who wish to restore coins from another wallet, the FLX One supports 12, 18 or 24-word phrases.



The FLX One currently supports major cryptocurrencies natively. Unlike other crypto currency wallets, you can manage our supported currencies solely on the FLX One system (Mobile App and FLX One) and do not need to use any 3rd party software. With firmware upgrade capability, additional currencies will be added regularly.



Kenny Fok, CEO at FLX explained "We looked at other hardware wallets. They are just very difficult to use, cumbersome, and not user friendly. We designed FLX One to be simple-to-use and user friendly in mind. We want crypto users from all over the world, from experts to beginners, to enjoy the security of the hardware crypto wallet and have fun with it."



