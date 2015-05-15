Cascade, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --The Prewett Creek Inn owners announced today that their newly-developed website is live. The website address is:



http://www.prewettcreekinn.com



"We have customers that come to us from around the world for fly fishing here on the Missouri River," said Phil Camera, owner of Prewett Creek Inn. "We wanted a website that showcased the best of our incredible facility while educating both seasoned anglers and novices about this wonderful recreational sport on the Mighty Mo."



Prewett Creek Inn is located in Cascade, Montana. "We are at the center of fly fishing in America." Camera said.



It's all about taking care of each and every angler, young or old, Camera said. "We are known for friendly hospitality. We treat each visitor as a family member. From guides and gear to information and lodging we are your best choice when it comes to fly fishing," he said.



The new website will be a valuable resource to those who are searching to fly fish in Montana.



The site is user friendly and can be viewed easily on computers, smart phones or tablets.



Information on the site is kept current and is the centralized place for fisherman to find educational and current events about the river, weather and fishing conditions.



The new website contains these great features:



- Montana fly fishing news and information

- Educational information on fly fishing and types of fish

- Profiles of licensed Missouri River guides

- Map for Missouri River access points

- A blog for visitors to write and share their "fish stories"

- Available Trip Packages

- List of area attractions

- Montana Fly Fishing videos

- Fill-in-the-blank reservation and contact form



A key section of the site is detail information about lodging. "Booking a trip to Prewett Creek Inn ensures you are in a good location with a reputable operator," Camera said.



Camera is proud of what he and his wife Joan offer to visitors. The website is a great tool to get a quick glimpse of the Prewett Creek Inn before actually experiencing the best fly fishing in America. "Once visitors are here we have a great fly shop to outfit anglers," he said.



"We love our river and wildlife viewing," Camera said. "Our new site allows us to post members' pictures of birding and a wide variety of wildlife that many have never seen before."



A testimonial from a recent visitor to the site. "The new site is easy to use and offers access those who share the interest and enjoyment of Missouri River fly fishing in Montana, wildlife viewing, and in particular birding, angler education and useful tips," a Colorado business owner said.



About Prewett Creek Inn

Prewett Creek Inn is owned and operated by Phil Camera and his wife, Joan, a couple who have catered to fly anglers for more than 25 years.



Phil has fished and tied flies on the international sporting show circuit as an author and fly tying authority. His popular book, Fly Tying With Synthetics was the first book ever written on the subject. Inventor of the popular fly tying material Larvalace,™ Phil's fly fishing seminars and classes have been attended by enthusiastic anglers world wide. Phil has been a featured celebrity presenter at major fishing shows for many years.



When the opportunity presented itself, Phil found it impossible to pass up owning a piece of one of the most scenic, productive trout fisheries in Montana.



Prewett Creek Inn and Fly Shop is right on the shores of Montana's Missouri River. Address: 2468 Old US Hwy 91, Cascade, MT 59421



The Inn has been open for business since May 1, 2004 offering rental rooms, a full service fly shop, self-guided and guided fishing trips with licensed local guides and outfitters and more, all just steps from the Missouri river.



Again, fly fishing Missouri River is best right here with Phil and Joan, the Prewett Creek Inn. Float trips available.



More information or reservations: 406-468-9244

Email: reservations@prewettcreekinn.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prewettcreekinn

Twitter: @prewettcreekinn