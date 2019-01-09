Flyer Brochure Software from FlipBuilder Has an Easy Social Share Feature

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2019 --Digital publishing has become a trend today and an effective way to pull more clients towards the business. With the competition in this era of e-commerce, producing compelling digital contents in the form of flyers and brochures is essential to rise above the rest. Added to this, sharing them through social media platforms will undeniably boost up profits.



Flip PDF Professional is the ultimate solution that the company has to offer to individuals and businesses that are aiming to create interactive digital flyers and brochures. Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder said, "This flyer brochure software is definitely a huge help in producing informative and interesting to browse digital flyers and brochures. Flip PDF Professional is certainly the best tool to easily upload and share product flyers and brochures online, whether through a website or any type of social media platforms."



Branding mechanisms have been easier to do for online marketers who entrusted Flip PDF Professional for their flyer brochure software requirements. For one, making a flyer or a brochure through Flip PDF Professional can be done in just minutes. Converting plain PDFs into beautifully designed flyers or brochures is achievable.



The best feature of it is the flyer brochure software's capacity to distribute the interactive flyers and brochures to the clients' target readers. These flyers and brochures can be published directly online or can be saved locally into the desktop in HTML, EXE, APP or FBR format. Interestingly, readers can smoothly browse and view the brochures published through Flip PDF Professional, whether they are using their computers or mobile phones.



Truly, Flip PDF Professional is a complete package that every enterprise must have today.



About FlipBuilder

Every business that is in need of an effective digital publishing solution for their flyers or brochures can always count on FlipBuilder. This company is responsible for the development of quality and truly user-friendly flyer brochure software such as Flip PDF Professional. Through the years in the digital publishing industry, FlipBuilder has always been a dependable partner to many e-commerce companies in the aspect of producing interactive flyers and brochures. More information about its flyer brochure software can be read at http://www.flipbuilder.com/.