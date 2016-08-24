FMW Media Works Corp. Extends "New to the Street's -Power Up America" TV Series and Expands Coverage Totaling 3 Television Networks

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --"New To The Street's- Power Up America" TV series will continue to follow Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCQB:OGES) and CEO Steve Barber as he steers the company making and marketing "COOL" batteries for an additional year. The extended series will total 14 FOX Business TV episodes, and expand the reach to potentially over 150 Million households monthly with the additional network coverage.



This monthly show will follow Barber and his team as he goes after different vertical markets with Oakridge's growing variety of energy storage products.



Steve Barber, CEO and Executive Chairman of Oakridge, stated, "We are absolutely thrilled that FOX Business Channel has decided to extend the 'Power Up America' TV series for another 12 episodes. The FOX Business TV series has created a tremendous amount of investor awareness about Oakridge, and has also highlighted our new range of cool smart energy cell products and their diverse applications."



"We realized quickly after our second visit to Oakridge's Facility in Palm Bay, Florida that the series needed to be extended. Virtually everything needs power, and Oakridge is going after many markets with superior products here and abroad. The public is interested in watching this company and how they do it- they feel part of it from the beginning," stated Vince Caruso, President, FMW Media Works Corp.



"New To The Street's" producers plan on airing "Power Up America" episodes across Canada and Latin America over the next 12 -15 months.



About FMW Media Works Corp. ("New To The Street")

FMW Media Works Corp. is a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming. FMW Media Works produces "New To The Street" which paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. "New To The Street" airs as paid TV programming, and airs in the United States reaching potentially 100 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes and viewed on other select International stations.



Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com



About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:OGES)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Inc. leads in the innovation, development, manufacturing and marketing of disruptive energy storage technology for military, civilian and medical uses. The company's research & development and its powerful strategic alliances with leading Japanese industry players has led to the development of some of the world's most innovative Lithium-ion "smart energy cells", all with smart-phone connectivity to monitor status, and representing some of the longest-lasting rechargeable power sources currently available, with a life up to 3 times greater and a 30 percent longer cycle between charges than Chinese-manufactured counterparts. Located in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company is poised to become a dominant player in the lithium-ion energy storage space with its unique "smart energy cells" and is dedicated to bringing manufacturing back to the United States.



For more information visit: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that is contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



Contact:

Bill James

Director of Investor Relations

Office: 321-610-7959 ext. 1008

Direct: 321-802-9764

bjames@oakg.net



