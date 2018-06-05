Focuksy Enables Everyone to Convert PPT to Video Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --The new name that everyone will always remember when talking about converting PowerPoint to video online is Focusky. With its exciting launching, this software, powered by HTML5 programming language, became the talk of the town because of its easy features and remarkable attributes. Whether the user is a newbie in video animation or a pro, Focusky enables everyone to convert PPT to video online.



During the debut of Focusky software, Jason Chen, President of Focusky, emphasized that the entire designing and building process of the software was inspired from the demand of having effective presentations through the use of multi-media. "Through Focusky, the users are led to put their focus on providing excellent and dynamic presentations that would let them express their innovative ideas to their target audience," he stated.



To use Focusky, users will be required to download the software into their unit. The good news is, this works both Windows and Mac operating systems. With the way it is designed, using Focusky lets the user explore all interfaces in easy steps. Integrated with numerous canvass and templates to choose from, this software will surely work for everybody's different tastes and styles. Some of the most talked about effects that Focusky has to offer include the Mind-Mapping style, which allows users to discuss branches of topics in the most logical manner, and the 3D Transition Effects feature that would bring out the creativity of the presentation designers while enticing the eyes and minds of their viewers.



In order to serve the entire online population around the globe, Focusky could be installed through major languages on its interface. This is on top of the details that the software offers its users such as the captivating Text and WordArt options, highly customizable presentation tempo and timing, unique built-in animated characters, capacity to add and edit voice and background music and a lot more.



In wrapping up the animated video presentation that users create, every finished output can be published in various formats, depending on the need of the presenter. Among the formats to choose from are HTML, EXE, ZIP, MP4 and even in PDF. What makes it more remarkable is how the presentation-features of the PowerPoint are integrated into Focusky, which would allow user to add annotations and highlight items right on-the-spot during the presentation.



There are more interesting facts about Focusky that can only be explored through free trials, so everyone must grab this piece now!



About Focusky

Focusky is a world leading provider of digital presentation software with its focus on the research and development of its outstanding range of digital presentation software for users around the world. Focusky has been trusted by over 7 million users coming from the world.



For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/.