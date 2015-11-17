Focus 1 Insurance Company Works Towards Growing Company in Bend, Oregon

Bend, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --As part of their ongoing efforts to be one of the top privately held independent insurance agencies, Focus 1 Insurance is looking for growth. Both Portland and Bend Oregon are the current focus. The only way to grow an insurance agency is to hire more agents.



Focus 1 Insurance: Jupiter Division in Bend offers the most common lines of insurance including auto, home life, business, recreational and agricultural insurance. However, being an independent agency allows the agents to get competitive bids for their clients.



One of the team members, Eli Clark, affirmed: "Insurance policies come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes and boast many different features, benefits and prices. Customer can get lost with the vast information. The company wants to simplify the process for customers by gathering all the information in one place. Focus 1 Insurance's Insurance Plans are policies that can fit any customer requirement."



It is that ability to be able to simplify the process, make it easier for the customers and the ability provide options and solutions to customers that attracts customers. It is this ability to attract new customers that Focus1 Insurance is also hoping is going to attract new and seasoned agents to its Bend office.



The Bend office should be able to accommodate at least two new agents and the Portland office should be able to take on three new agents. While five new agents may not sound like much growth. It would increase the number of agents in the company by one third.



What's interesting and really sets this insurance agency apart from many other independent firms is that they are willing to take on someone new or with little experience. Most types of agencies only want experience agents with a large book of business and that are already well connected. The fact they are willing to help someone new get started is a testament to their dedication to their clients, their business and their overall success.



Interested parties that would like to know more about Focus 1 insurance: Jupiter Division, can visit the company's website at: http://insurebendoregon.com