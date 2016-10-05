Focus with Alpha, a Fidget Toy Spinner Now on Kickstarter

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Revolve Makers has launched Alpha, a new fidget toy, on Kickstarter. Fidgeting is proven to enhance focus and reduce anxiety. Revolve Makers designed Alpha to provide these benefits while serving as a beautiful piece of functional art.



"After seeing spinning fidget toys, we wanted one. List after list closed. We realized how hard these things were to buy. Many were no longer available. We decided to make one and share it with the world." - Callye Keen



Mike Hogarty and Callye Keen translated their product design experience and inspiration from precision craft goods to create unique styling. Alpha is CNC machined, made from premium materials, optimized for wear, performance, and aesthetics. The ceramic hybrid bearings provide smooth, long spin times. Like a sculpture, the bronze will form beautiful patina with use and age. The stainless steel options will remain bright. The unique assembly system allows people to match Alpha to their knife, watch, or everyday carry gear. The design also provides a platform for future product enhancements and special editions with exotic materials.



The Alpha Complete package is truly multi-functional allowing for passive fidgeting or active playing. The package contains a pocket top, acting as a gyroscopic battle top, and serving as hand spinning fidget. Alpha fits comfortably in the hand. A simple flick spins the toy between the fingers. Alpha replaces pen clicking and foot tapping with a virtually silent outlet for fidgeting.



The Kickstarter campaign was funded within 24 hours and by the second day it was overfunded by 200%. Revolve Makers is offering various reward levels with various metals and accessories.



"Help bring Alpha to the world and make fidgeting look good". - Mike Hogarty



About Mike Hogarty and Callye Keen

Mike Hogarty has designed custom products for exotic and performance vehicles including Ferrari and Lamborghini. Callye Keen has provided design, manufacturing, and marketing to customers from startups to Fortune 500 companies. After years of designing products and solutions for other entrepreneurs, they decided to collaborate on a new product. Alpha, the first product from Revolve Makers, is the result of this collaboration.