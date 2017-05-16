Focusky 3D Presentation Tool & PowerPoint Maker: An Audience Stunner

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --Professional digital presentation cannot get any better than having the Focusky 3D presentation tool. This is an all powerful tool that provides solution to professionals who desire an awesome, unique and captivating 3D effect in all their presentations. Focusky 3D presentation tool is a web based online presentation software used for creating, sharing and publishing presentations online.



Jason Chen, President of Focusky, describes Focusky as "the next generation of 3D presentation tool with tons of professionally designed free templates to create and publish amazing 3D presentations." Using the 3D PowerPoint maker, subscribers can share and publish digital publications easily. This tool is a more advanced and easy to use PowerPoint alternative.



Unlike PowerPoint, Focusky 3D presentation tool does not limit users to just slide-to-slide transition effect, it manages presentation frames in a more flexible manner like zooming without blurring, panning and rotating, all in 3D. These effects are designed to ensure that audience attention is totally captured.



This amazing 3D powerpoint maker can highlight all the ideas in a presentation thereby distinguishing the presentation from ordinary presentations that are common with PowerPoint. It also requires no software installation to open files.



Using the mind-mapping technique, clients can get users to understand the presentation seamlessly by logically arranging contents such that audience follow the mind of the presenter regardless of how the presentation is arranged.



Focusky also features background music, path discovery such as; customizing play order, delay time and transition time, over one thousand animated characters, more than three hundred animation effects, formula editor and a host of others. All these features ensure that the presentation comes alive, holds and keeps the audience in rapt attention till the very end of the presentation.



This software enables users to publish presentation in Mac OS application, window application HTML, EXE, ZIP, APP, MP4 and PDF formats and can also convert PPTs into animated presentations.



About Focusky

Focusky Software Company Limited was established in 2010 to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to users of digital presentations. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company has helped to create millions of digital presentation for all types and sizes of businesses through its presentation software.