Focusky, a Free Alternative to PowerPoint, Now Launches Unique Presentation Making Features

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2014 --Focusky Zooming Presentation Maker is a free alternative to PowerPoint maker that allows companies to stand out from their competitors with the help of innovative art of presentations. Customers can take advantage of the rich creative presentation ideas and create their online presentations, adding different images, links, Flash and YouTube video of choice.



Focusky Presentation Maker is an innovative software that creates multimedia, engaging and animated presentations with two special effects, slide and zoom. The rich collection of Focusky pre-designed templates allows the users to quickly build their stylish presentation using as a foundation a ready template of related themes and just insert their content. The customers can take advantage of the multiple Focusky features, some of which are listed below:



- Zoom and pan effect, a useful feature to attract the audience’s attention and direct it to the most important details of the presentation.



- Path of discovery feature makes it easier for the auditory to follow the thoughts of the speaker, as it allows arranging the presentation by custom sequence.



- Free Scaling Digital Whiteboard enables people to use their presentations as electronic canvas and insert various objects to improve the quality and impression.



- Easy Editing is another useful advantage of the software that features simple operation and intuitive UI.



- The Compatibility allows users to publish their presentations in HTML format and to view them on most browsers available, like Firefox, Avant, Opera, Safari, Chrome, IE under Windows as well as Mac platforms.



People who would like to find out more about the useful Focusky Zooming Presentation Maker, may take a look at http://focusky.com/.