Focusky, a Free Multimedia Presentation Maker, Is Pleased to Announce the New V1.4.2

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --“The success of Focusky from consumers seeking a PowerPoint alternative has been amazing” quoted by Mr. Jason Chen, President of Focusky. “We’ve listened to consumer demands and have integrated new features into our software to make Focusky the number 1 online & offline creative presentation maker”. ““Focusky allows one to create a presentation on a scaling digital canvas, making it more interactive and detailed”.



New features and improvements of Focusky free multimedia presentation maker include:



Animation effects – 20 new animation effects have been added providing the user with the ability to integrate entrance animation, exit animation and emphasis animation to objects upon path steps. Extra animations have been added and can be set to play simultaneously or by navigation.



Import Support – .ppt and .ptx import support with additional slide editing.



Background Music – Music can be imported and played while the slide is presented.



Drawing Function – Improvement to the drawing function enables the user to draw vertical and horizontal lines by using the Shift key.



OTF Font – OTF font support has been implemented for OTF font use on the canvas.



SVG Images – SVG images can be imported from illustrator directly to the canvas.



Additional improvements: minor bugs have been found and fixed, including a check and replace system of the font while loading the project file.



The company currently offers PC & Mac versions for download via their website.



About Focusky

Focusky is innovative presentation software featuring unique functionality, allowing the user to build a presentation as a canvas instead of the slide while presenting the audience with an interactive and informative presentation experience. Focusky is perfect for business, conference & educational users.



To try Focusky free, please visit: http://www.focusky.com



