Focusky – An HTML5 Presentation Maker Is Worth Sharing with Presenters

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2017 --Focusky today shares its HTML5 presentation maker with presenters. It comes with tons of amazing features that will help presenters create killer HTML5 presentations and deliver value to their audiences. It is of great convenience for both Windows & Mac presenters to download the desktop version of this HTML5 presentation maker from Focusky's website.



"I am delighted to share Focusky HTML5 presentation maker with presenters. With Focusky, presenters can get rid of normal PowerPoint slides, and present their content in a mind-mapping way." Said Mattie Lee, Designer at Focusky.



Focusky is designed for presenters who don't have any design skill. It provides them with tons of well-predesigned templates covering almost any topic. So, presenters can get started fast with templates and make some customization like fonts, texts, backgrounds. Meanwhile, videos, audios, animations, links, images, roles and other elements Focusky offers can be easily added to enrich the presentation.



If necessary, users can also easily open a new empty project and make their own presentation. Focusky features an infinite canvas design for bringing their imagination to life, which is a great option for those who have creative ideas and thoughts. With this unique design, presenters will never be limited by the space, they can freely hash out their ideas and thoughts and combine them into creative presentations audiences will be amazed.



In presenting, it confused a lot of presenters that their presentation screen is so small that their audiences can't see their content clearly. Focusky goes a step further with a Zoom in option that lets presenters zoom in any detail without blurring, which benefits both presenters and audiences a lot.



About Focusky

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Focusky has provided users across the globe with digital presentation software for many years.