Focusky Announces the Focusky Presentation Maker as a Creative Solution for All Presentation Needs

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2014 --Presentations are a very important component of one’s professional life. In fact, in most industries, presentations are important enough to affect better sales, generate more revenue and even make or break careers. A new business opportunity can only be achieved if the presentation literally ‘wows’ the audience.



Realizing the importance of creating quality presentations, Focusky introduces the Focusky Zooming Presentation Maker, which is an innovative software with extended features to make presentation stand out amongst the rest and give a polished final touch to efforts. The software allows the addition of text, photos, shapes, videos, clippings and Flash to the presentation, to make it unique, attractive and truly eye-catching.



Aside from the regular additions which any presentation maker give users, Focusky Presentation Maker features an extended slide show option allowing users to add different interactive and attractive objects to the presentation. With a host of different shapes, objects and multimedia embedded into presentation, it is guaranteed to shine bright amongst others.



Some of the unique features in the presentation maker include the following

- A dedicated Zoom and Pan effect which keeps up the momentum and keeps the audience interested by making the whole show appear more animated

- The Free Scaling Digital Whiteboard option removes the limitations of a constrained editing space, which is expanded to a whole new level to allow creativity to flow while creating presentation

- The Path of Discovery records every change and addition users have made to the presentation and organizes it by custom sequence, making it easier for audiences to follow presentation and make it more coherent

- The software allows users to embed a whole new list of multimedia options combined uniquely with text, hyperlink and shapes

- The Focusky Presentation maker also allows easy publication of all presentations for online as well as offline presenting in the HTML or EXE formats



With options for super easy editing and change-up additions to the presentation at later stages, the presentation maker also allows for customized backgrounds to enhance the visual appeal of the presentation in the users’ eye. The software is compatible to Windows, as well as Mac operating systems and is a lucrative addition to all presentation making requirements.



So download the software and enjoy dazzling audiences with presentations, whether for business conferences, educational materials or on any other platform. For more information, log on to www.focusky.com.



About Focusky

Focusky Software Co Ltd is a Science and Technology Company that is situated in China. Company started operation in year 2008 and became a well known name when it comes to offering online presentation software.