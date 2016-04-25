Focusky Became the Most Powerful Presentation Maker with Recent Update

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2016 --Every time someone wants to make a powerful presentation that would leave a mark in the minds of prospective clients, he would try new things. Thanks to Focusky presentation maker; adding graphics and making some of the best presentations that make an awesome impact on the minds of clients is now possible. To make these highly attractive presentations using the software's latest Version 2.12.0, users do not have to take the help of any programmers or developers to write in lengthy codes too. The animation transitions and effects are all available in template forms.



Focusing on the Newest Features:



Focusky has come up with a few notable changes and additions in Version 2.12.0 of the software, and they are:



- Ease of Adding Newer skins for the sound player.

- Ease of adding various new shapes.

- Ease of adding Grid for comfortable presentations.

- Charts can be added to bring clarity to the presentation.

- Addition of a New Hand drawing Animation effect.

- Addition of multiple entrance and exit of animation effects.

- Fixed the slight bugs of the previous versions.



Users can now get all these features in addition to the earlier designs and layouts that were available in the earlier versions. The convenience of using no-hassle presentation maker has already thrilled millions of users.



