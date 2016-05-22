Focusky - Best PowerPoint Alternative to Create Unparalleled Efficiency for Presentation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2016 --Focusky has made a remarkable change in the field of digital presentation software in an innovative way. In the process of its increasing development, Focusky breaks the traditional PowerPoint presentation with amazing and attractive features and successfully launch on its work as the best PowerPoint alternative to create unparalleled efficiency for presentation.



Focusky, the premium slideshow presentation software, makes the top PowerPoint alternative that it directs at creating a more memorable presentation. Tons of features such as animated editor, 3D background, 3D camera, dynamic characters and other unlimited manipulation capabilities are stated to be unique that have transformed boring presentation into stunning and interesting movie.



"My goal with Focusky is to provide a more convenient and advanced way to customers." said developer Jason Chan. "We hope this wonderful and comprehensive presentation software can expand the digital footprint of our customers and users, and drive them to a professional field."



As the best PowerPoint alternative, Focusky plays a very important role in the presentation making. Apart from importing the existed PPT to the project, Focusky provides the users with a fashionable way that the information allowed to be converted into a stable and attractive interface movie. The awesome animation and stunning designs of the slides will also grab audience's interest and attention.



The novel PowerPoint alternative serves to assist the customers in accomplishing their work. Its creative and amazing features meet the needs of diverse audiences from different field, ranging from education, business, technology, and so on. Numerous features and their effects are very surprising, including various beautiful templates, video, mind mapping design, zoom in/ out effects, eye-popping images, animation effects, 3D transition effects and more.



For this top PowerPoint alternative, Focusky offers some basic features to the users for free and the "Pro" account will be paid by the customers for more accessible features and templates. In addition, Focusky team dedicate themselves to increasingly developing and upgrading their product to make them perfect.



About Focusky

Focusky is the best PowerPoint alternative providing the presenters with a great many outstanding features and helping to make presentation more efficient and productive.



Learn more information, visit- http://focusky.com/features