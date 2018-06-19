Focusky Can Help People Create Dynamic Presentations to Win over Their Audiences

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2018 --For professionals like architect, engineers, managers or for students Focusky is a very useful, effective and time-saving tool. It is basically a presentation maker consists of some unique features like even while the presentation is going on still the user can show one-dimensional zooming canvas. For any kind like the public, commercial or academic uses a great slideshow maker can be shown on never expired Focusky 's digital whiteboard.



Extremely high-quality dynamic presentations with perfect slideshow consisting of images, videos, text, flash or shapes etc can be easily prepared. Mr. Jason Chen, the president of Focusky once said "compelling presentations delivering business results" and he introduced this software so that everyone can create and give dynamic presentations.



Important features of Focusky



1. As it's a user-friendly software, a user can easily create his presentation which may consist of animated videos by just simply drag and drop materials on canvas even if he is not a professional designer.



2. It has a great transition. It's very easy to present the presentation smoothly, a user can easily zoom or rotate or add pan effects so that presentation runs like an animated movie.



3. A user can add some more special animation effects to make the presentation more attractive and effective.



4. Foucsky 3D camera and 3D animation effects can create more effective mind-blowing and improved presentations as compare to traditional slide to slide presentation.



5. With the help of built-in word art feature, the user can add designed and eye-catching text to his presentation.



6. It also has the feature of pre-designed professional video background which improves the quality of the presentation to a great extent.



7. To capture audiences' attention, some built-in dynamic characters are also there to make the presentation more real a user can also add voice to these characters.



8. It also has the feature of charts and graphs like bar and pie charts which are very helpful to present static data.



9. Social sharing is also an important feature of this software a user can easily share the presentation via email or on other sites.



10. It also provides cloud platform to save and to keep the presentation or data safely online via the cloud.



Focusky is an advanced software which is very helpful for the presentation designer to create the presentation in minimum possible time and provides some unique features via which a user can present the ideas, plans or required information easily and effectively through his presentation.



About Focusky

Focusky is a leading provider of digital presentation software, removing the hassle of creating presentations and animated videos for users worldwide. Now there are more than 7 million users using Focusky for various purposes such as Education, Business, Technology and so on.



