Focusky Enhances Its Online Presentation Software with Addition of Amazing Design Resources

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --The Focusky online presentation software is a platform that gets better with every passing day. The latest addition of the software, which is the introduction of a wide collection of pre-designed resources, simplifies the designing process of online presentations in multiple folds. With the assortment of pre-designed resources, presentation makers could easily drag and drop a matching design, image or layout to make their presentation much more interesting and even meaningful.



The above-discussed pre-designed resources mainly comprises of Online Templates. Over one hundred well-designed templates are available online, with easy access for Focusky users. Users can easily download and apply anyone one of these online presentations to their own presentations. With this feature, presentation makers do not have to focus at all on the template or its design; based on the subject or the occasion of the presentation, they could browse through a gallery of highly fitting templates to choose the one they are interested in.



The online presentation software's pre-designed resources do not merely limit to online templates. It also includes a rich collection of Images, Smart Art, Shapes, Symbols, Themes, and Layouts. Users could integrate or add those delicate designs to their precious presentations with merely a click. Alterations can be done on the dimensions and location by simply dragging and dropping until it fits.



Mattie Lee, the Head Designer of Focusky stated that, "At Focusky, we try our best to upgrade the online presentation software to suite the customer needs we receive through feedbacks. Our struggle is to create the perfect solution that has the potential to deliver the customers with the best innovative presentations they have come across so far. We believe, each new addition, enhanced feature or tool is a landmark in our endless journey towards perfection."



