Focusky Free Desktop Presentation Software Spotlights the Rich Animated Content Presentation

Hone Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2017 --Focusky Software Co. Ltd has announced the official launch of its free desktop presentation software that allows for the addition of rich multimedia and animated content presentation. According to the President of Focusky, Jason Chen, the move is to ensure that anyone regardless of the level of their computer skills and budget is able to create captivating presentations.



The free desktop presentation software is available for download to users of Windows and Mac devices, with exciting features and benefits that include several awesome 3D background templates that are ready to use, tons of gorgeous vector materials, and over 400 built-in amazing flat style content layouts available to users.



The features of the software ensure that anyone can create an engaging and professional looking presentation in minutes, thanks to the video background templates. The software also allows for the addition of caption and voice narration to ensure more effective communication and improved comprehension.



Other features of the software in addition to being free and safe for download on compatible devices include cloud platform publishing option for businesses and individual users, easy management and editing of content online, and several methods of online sharing such as through social networks, link, QR code and email.



This free presentation design software can be free downloaded for both Windows and Mac users. It provides the users the best using experience and audiences the awesome visual experience. It is worth a try.



About Focusky

Focusky Software Co. Ltd is a digital presentation solutions provider who is poised with providing digital presentation software to ensure easy and more effective communication.The company's research and development of a wide range of digital presentation software for users across the globe as made it one of the leading provider of digital presentation software in the world, with over three million presentations already created with its presentation software.