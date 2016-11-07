Focusky-Free PowerPoint Alternative to Publish Persuasive Business Presentations

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2016 --Jason Chen, President of Focusky, has recently discussed the features of Focusky in detail. Focusky, a free PowerPoint alternative, allows users to publish and share persuasive business presentations easily from anywhere around the world. With Focusky, a user can create amazing presentations and breathtaking animated videos using the myriad of tools available within the software.



Focusky is easy to set up and the presentations can easily be designed and enhanced with outstanding features available absolutely for free, including 3D Transition Effects, Multi-Language Support, Caption and Voice Narration, Built-in Visual Charts, 300+ Animation Effects and so on.



Using this PowerPoint alternative, users will be able to create persuasive presentations that will help them experience positive outcomes since they will be able to convince others to use this phenomenal tool for business presentations. Presentations created with Focusky, help make the users viewpoint clear and to the point. These presentations have a touch of emotion to them which convinces the listeners that they are being provided with accurate information in an inspiring way.



Focusky enables a user to publish and share their presentations as HTML, EXE, ZIP, APP, MP4 and PDF formats. The presentations can even be encrypted through simple steps to avoid unauthorized access. Focusky even has a mobile app that allows its users to watch, access and present their business presentations anytime, anywhere.



Robert Peterson, a marketing head, said that "Once we published a product presentation video to our website, our sales bumped up exponentially. Focusky is so simple to use, allowing every staff in our marketing department to design fantastic product presentations videos."



Eric Ross, an E-learning trainer, said that "I love using Focusky for my own lessons, especially as PowerPoint alternative, it beats the old fashioned PowerPoint and my students admire it a lot. It helps me get my students stay focused and participate in my presentation actively. The bottom line is that it is simple awesome!"



About Focusky

Focusky has been regarded as the most versatile PowerPoint alternative to animate presentations, which can be applied to both windows and Mac operation system. It is totally within users' control to create persuasive presentations with tons of free resources (shapes, images, roles, etc), powerful animation effects, and diverse output options and so on.



Visit Focusky.com to learn further information about this PowerPoint alternative.