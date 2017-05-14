Focusky Free Presentation Maker Added More Requested Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2017 --To make users' idea stand out and read effectively, Focusky improved the free presentation maker with much more requested features, such as the templates for business and interaction customization and record screen function. Focusky aims to make every user to be the professional in presentation.



Focusky is the easy to start presentation maker that with tons of templates. Every template is with the reasonable layout design and amazing 3D display effect. Users can choose one from the topics varying from science, nature, business, education, technology to animal and festival. Or to make the presentation unique, users can design the layout from adding a new empty project. It is also possible to start with the PowerPoint, published files and images.



As it was reflected that Focusky was with less shapes to meet the various presentation, Mattie Lee, designer of Focusky, collected the different shapes and added in the software. Now users can find the common shape, arrow, rectangle, circle, dialog box, chemical symbols, mathematic symbols and physical symbols in Focusky. And now, users can also use record screen function to present the specific operations.



For those users who need the interaction features, now they can add interaction to the object to make the presentation more dynamic. Also, they can add animation to the content to make it more attractive. There are also a series of entrance effects, emphasis effects, exit effects and action paths added to the presentation maker. All these effects are with the fashion element designed.



Many users regarded this as the offline presentation software for that Focusky offers the multiple published formats to the users. Users can publish the presentations as Exe, video and PDF for offline reading and sharing. It is perfect for the trainers to deliver everywhere.



About Focusky

Focusky is the HTML5 presentation tool that helps the users to better express the wonderful ideas. It is developed with stunning modern presentation features that keeps paces with the fashion.