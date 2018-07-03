Focusky Free Presentation Maker Enables Users to Make Custom Presentations in Minutes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --Focusky software Co., Ltd, one of the leading software development company is pleased to announce the release of its latest advanced and improved software Focusky free presentation maker. It's a free software that enables users to make custom presentations in minutes.



It consists of powerful functions like animation editor, built-in word art, video background, built-in dynamic characters and many more which are based on mind mapping principal and has a great impact on viewers' mind due to which the creator of the presentation can communicate his thoughts, ideas or plans more efficiently and effectively.



In presentation making this software is turning out to be a revolution. It uses both HTML5 and Adobe's Flash technology and instead of creating separate slides in a particular order a user can easily create an awesome presentation with just a few clicks, that's why Mr. Mattie Lee, the designer of Focusky said that "Focusky is supreme presentation maker".



With the help of this software, even a student will prepare a presentation like a professional in minutes. It also consists of features like unlimited zoom, infinite canvas, animations and transition effects. It supports almost all formats like MP4, Exe etc. It consists of various features like recording narration, charts and graphs, integrated whiteboard animation and online royalty-free vector resources, which turns an ordinary presentation into a special, more attractive and effective one.



Focusky also enables a user to share his presentation to a social network or to individuals through email, each and every single presentation shared online has a unique URL. It also has a unique feature of unlimited cloud hosting which keeps the data of user safe and easily accessible from any part of the world whenever required.



About Focusky

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Focusky is the world's leading digital presentation software company. After a research and hard work of many years, Focusky is now capable of providing an outstanding and unique range of digital presentation making software for its customers around the world. Focusky provides its user with a user-friendly, high quality and cost-effective software for presentation making by overcoming all the difficulties and hurdles.



For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/.