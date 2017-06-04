Focusky Free Slideshow Presentation Tool—Easily Make Deluxe Animated Slideshow

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2017 --Focusky updated its free slideshow presentation tool and promoted it on related websites with the special sales in recent days. This slideshow presentation tool can help to enrich the slideshow and make it animated with surprising effects. Focusky will never let users down in presentation.



For the slideshow designing, Focusky provides a series of stylish templates for the users to choose. It enables them to select the most consistent one to make the presentation. All of these templates are specially designed by its designer, Mattie Lee.



"The content is king and we just prepare you the materials to become a king." Lee said, "In Focusky, there are deluxe templates and effects to make the slideshow more attractive and interactive. The final purpose of them is to make your content stand out and be heard."



To make the slideshow convey the ideas itself, Focusky makes it easy to add vivid content in the slideshow, such as images, videos, charts and roles. It can help to animatedly display the slideshow. Focusky develops hundreds of animation effects to make the content more interactive. Users can add the entrance effect, emphasis effect and exit effect to showcase the content.



For the online publishing, Focusky provides the cloud publishing platform and the realistic showcase management for everyone. Users can publish the designed slideshow presentation online for free and share it with potentials via the social network and friends. All of the online presentations can be automatically collected in the showcase. Users can manage it relaxingly or embed on the teaching & e-learning website easily.



This online slideshow presentation tool is bound to help engage the audiences for no matter the business presentation or educational presentation.



About Focusky

Focusky is now majoring in the HTML5 presentation software developing. It aims to bring the best animated presentation tool to the users and give the readers the wonderful visual experience.