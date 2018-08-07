Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2018 --Focusky has come up with an amazing free PowerPoint alternative which will make the presentation more attractive and appealing. There are so many mindblowing effects and magnificent contents for making presentations. It is suitable for all people such as businessman, student, corporate officer or any other people who need to provide presentations.



Focusky works great to capture the attention of the audience. It includes so many amazing features making presentations more appealing which will surely help to achieve the desired goal. One of the most astonishing things about this software is that users do not require any knowledge in the programming field. This software can be used by anyone who knows the basics of operating a computer. In other words, it's super easy to operate which will save effort.



Another awesome function of this free PowerPoint alternative is that it can make the boring presentation fun and curious by adding animated elements. It will help to add videos from YouTube or any kind of links, music and so on, which will make the presentation lively and encourage the audience to pay attention. Users can also share the video in different kinds of social media.



When PowerPoint has some common effects such as rotating, zooming etc, Focusky will provide much more including all those. It allows an animating effect, emphasizing effect and so on. Those will enrich the quality of the presentation so much. It also adds video converting feature. PowerPoint slides can be converted into videos in a moment. Delivering presentations with video is much more amazing than using PPT.



People can be creative as much as they want with the presentation. The designer of Focusky, Mattie Lee stated "We developed this software in a way so that it can cope up with all the creative people. It undoubtedly will help all the creative minds to surpass the boundaries of creativity and invent more remarkable things." This software offers the chance to say 'no' to the boring and common PPT presentation slides and allows everyone to enjoy working with its amazing features.



About Focusky

Focusky, a developed software after a long research, includes so many amazing features and also very cost effective. It will encourage people to accomplish their goal by creating awesome presentations. This software represents an amazing alternative to PowerPoint.



For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/.