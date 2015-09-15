Focusky Has Upgraded Free Presentation Maker to Version 2.8.4

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Business presentations play a vital role in building brand, and customer base. Therefore, renowned free presentation software provider, Focusky has recently launched the new version of presentation maker software, called as Focusky v2.8.4 that is more efficient and user-friendly than previous version.



The free presentation maker works as an innovative business video presentation creating platform, where users can create amazing animated videos and presentations and deliver remarkable visual experience. Focusky software offers notable unlimited zoom and pan effect and comes with build-in animation tools with dynamic characters. Users will find numerous pre-designed templates and themes to create appreciable presentation.



Apart from creating business presentations and video, businesses could promote their services or products online as well. The free presentation maker software let users create HD video and share on YouTube. With full customization and unlimited hosting, Focusky can help businesses and individuals in effective promotion.



The new version v2.8.4 of Focusky software supports switching languages. User can choose any one from the three languages – English, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese based on the preference. It is indeed a useful feature for two largest user bases, English users and Chinese users. In previous version, few users experienced buy when exporting as EXE format, which has been fixed in this new vision. So, now users can export as EXE format without any issue. Additionally, Focusky has fixed many other minor bugs to deliver better user experience this time.



"We have upgraded our product to make marketing more effective and efficient for our audience. The Focusky v2.8.4 would indeed surpass old version in every possible ways, and deliver rich user experience. With ample options of images, templates, marketing materials, and free cloud hosting, it is indeed a bliss of today's businesses"- said Jason Chen, President of Focusky.



Focusky v2.8.4 works on Windows, Mac OS and supports all current web browsers. Users will find more than 1200 online animated materials here to make the presentation more impactful. The materials are in different styles for meeting different purposes. Moreover, it collects and sorts more than 5000 vector diagrams and icons in SVG format, which are available for free use.



For more details, visit: http://focusky.com/