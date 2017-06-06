Focusky, HTML5 Animated Presentation Creator for Maximum Productivity

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2017 --HTML5 animated presentation creator presented by Focusky uses a simple drag-and-drop solution to make the process of presentation creation extremely efficient and fast. Millions of customers already use it for business, education or personal purposes. Thanks to the amazing features of the software, users can add stunning animation videos, audio, charts and graphics, and even whiteboard animation to their presentations to draw and keep the attention of the watchers and listeners and induce them to take a certain decision.



There are many reasons why Focusky HTML5 animated presentation creator is so popular these days. It not only allows people without any technical background to create powerful and stunning presentations, but it also enables them to share the ready materials with the wide public through social media (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, etc.), QR code and email. For those who have their own website or blog, Focusky makes it easy for them to embed the presentations into theirs.



Some of the useful features of the Focusky tool include:



- Extremely fast and professional presentation creation that takes about 5 minutes

- Multiple pre-designed templates and characters ready to be used

- Smooth animation

- Unlimited pan and zoom effect along with infinite canvas

- User-friendly interaction designer

- Different formats are available for exportation, such as Exe, MP4, etc.

- Recoding and caption are available

- Multiple other advanced features



The Focusky President, Jason Chen, states: "We get feedback from many users worldwide, who tell us how excited they are to find our software. Some of them give us suggestions of what could be improved in our software to make it even better. We pay attention to everyone's opinion and work hard toward its perfection. The current amazing results are a fruit of a lot of hard work and persistence of our team."



Not only can Focusky work well on Windows, but also it is available on Mac. Click for more info on the interactive presentation software for Mac.



About Focusky

Focusky is a software platform that provides 100% safe and clean products along with efficient customer support. There is a free trial period for using Focusky and get convinced of its worthiness.