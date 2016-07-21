Focusky HTML5 Presentation Software Has Created Positive Impacts on the Communication

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2016 --The office headquarters of Focusky Presentation Maker is located in Hong Kong. With its excellent features and convenient operation, Focusky nowadays has impacted on the communication positively. Focusky is the best PowerPoint alternative that it can transform the linear and static PowerPoint into the animation effect to bring visual shock and capture your audience's attention. This HTML5 presentation software is supported by both Windows and Mac system. Besides, there are many flexible output formats for options. Many People believe that Focusky Presentation Maker has made their work efficiently and creatively.



"Focusky Presentation Maker impressed me with its outstanding features, especially one of its toolbar - "My Library" which makes my presentation more productive." said James, a foreign teacher in a higher education college. In his testimony of the software, he still stated, "because of its automatically saving used materials into the "My Library", Focusky is very convenient for me to search next time. In addition, it can support me to import and export different kinds of elements including image, GIF, SVG, SWF, Video, Music and Symbol. If I want to import or export the customized elements, I can do that easily. It is so amazing and it has made a good effect on my work."



"We want to be great in our business to exceed the customer's expectations." said Jason Chan, the president of Focusky Software Co. Ltd. Everyday there are a great many of people using this premium HTML5 presentation software; they can download this software freely on the officially website at http://focusky.com/. Apart from the feature mentioned above, numerous surprising features about Focusky are presented to people on the website, too. Other features like awesome 3D background template, gorgeous vector material and diverse build-in content layouts are very helpful for users to make the presentation stunning and professional.



"We try many times, and at last we make it. We are so excited that Focusky Presentation Maker has creates great impacts on the communication. Our team will continue to make the HTML5 presentation software more advanced so that the users and customers will get more benefits." said Jason, Chan.



About Focusky

Focusky Presentation Maker is the best PowerPoint alternative to presenters, more details about the product can be seen at http://focusky.com/features.