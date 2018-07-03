Focusky Infographic Maker Now Is the Leading Choice for Students and Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --Focusky now is recognized as the best infographic maker for students and professionals. This amazing software has truly redefined how the infographic art is made in new ways.



With headquarter in Hong Kong, Focusky is registered under the trademark of Focusky Software Co., Ltd, a name echoed with trust and admiration in the world of digital presentation. Over the years, the company always strives to address the popular issues of online artists with their new and upgraded infographic maker.



Focusky is an incredible infographic maker for all, be it the amateurs or the professionals to create visual arts for business and educational purposes. Recently, Focusky has been judged as the leading choice of businesses and schools for designing visual art across the globe. There are a number of contributing factors that lead Focusky to bag this title.



7 Amazing Features of Focusky That Make It a Killer Product in the Digital Market



- Integrated with whiteboard animation



- 5000+ online royalty-free vector resources



- Integrate with interaction designer



- Unlimited hosting cloud platform



- Built-in dynamic characters



- Charts and graphs



- Video backgrounds



Create Never-Before Visual Experiences for Any Target Audience



Since the unveiling, Focusky is creating a lot of buzzes in the virtual world of art. With its exclusive range of features and unmatched convenience, building an infographic is not going to be simpler than this. Firstly, select a theme that is in accord with the information has to be provided to the target visitors. Then, customise the art with the array of tools and features provided by Focusky. These include colour scheme, text size, icons, and much more to lend a personalised touch. Lastly, save and export, isn't that easy?



About Focusky

Focusky is a technology company that provides an infographic and presentation maker that is safe to download and run, free of any sort of malware or potential virus. It helps users create visual appealing content in minutes.



For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/.