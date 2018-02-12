Focusky- Interact Digitally Presentation Software as a New Business Model

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2018 --Recently, Focusky announced that powerful presentation software would show improvement in a robust way to help users with the HTML5 publishing and sharing. The Focusky team is concerning to ensure the HTML5 formats usually works online. Users now can publish presentation as HTML5 web page, which is much more compatible with mobile devices and platforms.



Focusky is an interactive video presentation software tool. It performs end to end solutions by its functions like-increased performance, easily customizable templates, extended compatibility, more compact file size, Internet circulation, content protection and browser friendly. Focusky can be easily installed on Windows and Mac.



Ease and Familiar Software handling



To help the presenters to better express their ideas, this video presentation software lead them to interact and choose their options from the different templates by the functionality of Drag and Drop.



Mapping mind from unlimited Canvas



Focusky leads the design enthusiasts to various templates for the users to choose. They can select the professional template and then start to design the content. There are a large number of templates with different topics provided. Make audiences follow the mind, think logically and understand seamlessly from different Canvas.



3D Transition Zoom Experience



With 3D transition slide to slide effect, Focusky create extremely impressive presentations that capture audience's attention and keeps them engaged! Using the new feature of modern drag-and-drop interface and professional templates one can be up and running with a professional quality presentation in minutes! The Zoom and Ultra-zoom facility can be optimized for displays of various sizes, which use a variety of multi-touch.



For the online publishing solution, Focusky provides the online cloud platform for publishing, managing and sharing. For more details, please go to Focusky Official website.



About Focusky

Focusky is a premium presentation crafting and designing presentation to create quality animations, presentations, and videos. It provides the active business presentation/animation tool for the users to deliver the impressive visual experience e with a business model concept.