Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2018 --Focusky introduces a free PPT to video converter to the market, which will allow converting PowerPoint presentations to attracting videos. It is basically a software program which will help to make boring presentations even more attractive. Nowadays, PowerPoint presentations are very common and old-fashioned. Everyone uses it to present their ideas and to make their assignments. This process does not have any unique traits on it.



So, Focusky has developed such an amazing PPT to video converter which will surely add some extra points to presentations. Jason Chen, the president of Focusky said, "We developed Focusky keeping in mind that this free PPT to video converter will help users achieve success in their work just the way we did. The idea of developing this software was very trifling but the outcome is very remarkable." He also added "It doesn't matter in what industry you are working, Focusky will aid you to find the spark of your success."



The old process of operating PowerPoint slides does not attract people anymore, which is a big problem when it comes to convincing people to work with it. If they get disappointed watching the presentation, the work will be hampered. That is why Focusky adds more drama in slides and its non-linear mode helps to capture the attention of the audience.



There are so many amazing features on this free PPT to video converter. First of all, one of the downsides of PowerPoint is that there are very limited free templates available. On the other hand, Focusky has an extensive range of free amazing templates. The software even includes awesome themed templates which will enhance the quality of the presentations. Those templates are best to create presentations for special events and occasions such as wedding, holidays, birthdays etc.



The second most amazing features of this free PPT to video converter is its cool zooming effects. Unlike PowerPoint, there are no slides on Focusky. The software will allow users to present an energetic presentation putting all their works and ideas together on a big canvas. The works on the canvas can be customized on the basis of importance and relation of one information with another. The canvas can be navigated and directed to the main objects by moving and zooming, which means that it will help to highlight important charts, texts, images etc.



This software allows users to share the presentation videos on different social media and on websites as well. It can also be burned on DVD which will allow distributing the presentation physically too. There is another good thing about Focusky and that is nobody can edit the presentations afterward and take fake credits for the work.



The software is very user-friendly. It can be operated very easily and also gives the pleasure of giving the presentation with videos which takes the presenter one step ahead.



Focusky, which helps to develop extraordinary presentations in a few minutes, has established the reputation of being the best free presentation software in the whole small business world.



