Focusky Is Now the Most Desirable Presentation Maker for Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Creating presentations has been made much easier by Focusky through their new and unique presentation maker which is rapidly becoming a great alternative to plain PowerPoint presentations. Adding on to the list of amazing features, the company recently added a new and powerful formula editor to it which allows users to insert and use wide variety of formulas to their presentations. This has turned out to be a perfect feature for the students and teachers in order to freely insert and edit diverse formulas in their presentations.



"This great editor is very helpful for students to present their projects and at the same time for teachers to create complex presentation easily and quickly", the company officials said.



Reportedly, the new formula editor feature allows users to insert and edit various formulas. These can range from adding subscripts or superscripts to other complex formulas. While the students always face the tricky task of completing their complex project presentations, this new addition to the unique presentation maker from Focusky can definitely be seen as a big relief.



"This will ease down the presentation making process further and will turn it into a task which everyone will love to do", the makers said.



The Focusky presentation maker is already getting warmly welcomed by all for its features and powerful tools. Its unique transitioning effects have already overcome the regular plain slides and the zoom and pan effect has added to the professionalism and interactivity of the resulting presentations. Its ability to add various multimedia files with high quality video backgrounds has taken it a notch ahead of all such platforms.



Now with the addition of formula editor, it has become a go to tool for all the users in education field as this feature is one of the most asked for features in the presentation and project making.



For more powerful features of Focusky, visit http://focusky.com/features.