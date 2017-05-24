Focusky Launches 3D Presentation Maker Software with Easy to Use Solutions

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2017 --Focusky launched 3D presentation maker software to users worldwide. With Focusky, making 3D presentations has never been easy. Focusky is simple to use that enables users to make a 3D presentation in just 5 minutes with no knowledge of 3D needed.



"To deliver the best user experience to our users, we always keep their need in mind, value their feedback, and solve the problems they are facing." Mattie Lee, Designer of Focusky said.



With Focusky 3D presentation maker software, users can never waste much time on designing 3D background, now they can spend time on what counts. 3D background templates available in Focusky, created for users by top designers, is customizable to their requirements, helping them create a presentation that is professional and engaging. Users can choose one of them to enhance the sense of space and stereo of the presentation.



Rich in animated roles, 1000+ animated roles are included in Focusky enabling users to present the presentation in a story telling and interesting way. The characters can help users express their emotion and thought through different posture and gesture, which will keep the viewers engaged and deliver great entertainment to them.



Compared with long texts and paragraphs, animations make it easier to grab the attention of audiences. Not only does Focusky offer a wide range of animations, but also it has 300+ animation effects. Users can easily add animations displaying different effects to the 3D presentation attracting the viewers to stay longer in their presentation.



About Focusky

Focusky Software Co. Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of digital presentation software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of their outstanding range of digital presentation software for users around the world.