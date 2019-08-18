Focusky Launches Business Presentation Software for Entrepreneurs

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2019 --Focusky has released business presentation software for entrepreneurs in line with the company's single goal of providing alternative presentation tools with much improved user experience. Following this recent release of the business presentation tool, business owners can now encourage collaboration among team members, which will save time and increase productivity.



The business presentation software comes with Windows and Mac versions. According to the data presented on Focusky's website, there are over 10 million downloads of both Windows and Mac versions. Mattie Lee, Designer of Focusky, said, "Following the data available to us from the use of all our other software, we realized that developing presentation software that works on only Windows operating system is not the best. Thus, we also developed the Mac version, which is just a replica of the Windows version."



The business presentation software is packed with a simple and intuitive user interface that makes it as straightforward as possible for users to create their own presentations. Users who are not computer savvy are able to use the software without much trouble. Focusky provides users with a wide range of templates designed by the top designers. Users can choose the desired one and download it to use.



The business presentation software comes with advanced tools and functionalities that enable users to create killer sales and report presentations. With the business presentation software, it is not a matter of business as usual because entrepreneurs are able to use the animation and other advanced features to produce amazing and convincing presentations. It is an excellent alternative to PowerPoint, especially as it is easier to use.



Focusky provides four plans that users can select from: the free, standard, professional, and enterprise packages. Users can download any of the versions on the company's website and install it on their devices. There are help materials and user guide videos that users can go through to master using the software. To find out more, click on http://focusky.com/.



About Focusky

Focusky is a big player in the software development world. The company was established to provide users with business presentation software for free while ensuring that it includes the basic tools needed to create amazing presentations.