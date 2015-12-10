Focusky Launches Free Online Presentation Software to Make Unique Presentations

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Making presentations has not been the easiest of tasks especially as many people find it difficult to put together engaging and captivating presentations that capture the attention of the audience, and at the same time passing the message across effectively to the audience. This issue and many more are what and at the same time passing the message across effectively to the audience can be created without having to spend a dime.



The Head Designer of Focusky, Mattie Lee and his team have been able to put together different features to enable users of their presentation software create different kinds of animated videos and presentations even with little or no knowledge of the computer, thanks to the easy-to-use interface.



Users are able to customize the different templates to suit their purpose. There are tons of templates available for customization, for different functions such as education presentation, product launch, business promotion, and a host of others.



The major features of the software include animation editor, rich media presentations, amazing transition, and build-in dynamic characters, 3D backgrounds that also includes more than 50 video backgrounds, an online presentation maker, and easy-to-edit templates.



It can be quite expensive trying to get a software application that offers all the features mentioned above and even more, not forgetting the long hours that will be spent trying to create such captivating and interesting presentations. Fortunately, the Focusky online presentation software has been able to make this task an easy and fun one with a user-friendly interface and different templates that allow users to pick the most appropriate presentation style that suits their circumstance. According to the Head Designer of Focusky, more features will be continually added to the website and users can be sure of making use of the website for excellent animated videos and presentations.



It gets even better as it comes at absolutely no cost with users of the Windows and Mac operating systems able to download the software from the Focusky website. With the multi-languaged platforms, the platform takes users of different languages into consideration with languages such as English, Chinese, Arabic, Latin, German, French, Japanese, Korean and more, supported on Focusky.



There is also a clouding feature that allows users to save their work on the internet and gain access to it from anywhere in the world.



About Focusky Software Co. Ltd

Focusky is a digital presentation software provider that has her headquarters in Hong Kong with many years of providing excellent digital presentation software application/service to users worldwide.