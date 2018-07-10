Focusky Launches High-Quality Video Presentation Software for Graphic Designers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2018 --Focusky is back with its improved free video presentation software that will provide graphic designers with an incredible platform to highlight their work. The video presentation software possesses all the advanced features that are required to create the eye-catchy presentations to influence the industry-experts by adding a tint of visual representation.



According to Jason Chen, President of Focusky "In order to provide a dynamic effect to the presentation work the designers can choose from numerous templates and themes. The specialized features involve zooming effect to display important points, publishing and sharing the video presentations, provision of the Focusky app for the Android and iPhone users and much more."



Focusky renders support on secure managing, sharing and storing of the important presentation files. The company also provides an option to convert the simple PPT file into the powerful video presentation. This software also supports the users who do not possess their own website as they can publish their video presentation seamlessly. Moreover, the Amazon S3 service helps in protecting and storing the video presentation from any kind of logical or physical failures.



Jason Chen, President of Focusky states, "The use of modern technological software helps in protecting the user's data. The free video presentation software is one-of-its-kind software that runs without any hassle on Windows and Mac devices. The graphic designers who want to put an impact on their business clients can share their work through any of the platforms."



The graphic designers can save their dynamic video work in the form of FLV or MP4 form to show it to their immediate clients. They can also use various animated tools, get the personal hosting place by Focusky, page editors, multimedia editing tools, and many other key functionalities.



Focusky is one such significant software that strives to provide 100% user satisfaction. This video presentation software is free for use that eases out the difficulty of newbie graphic designers who want to show their work in an excellent manner to fetch business work.



