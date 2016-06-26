Focusky Launches New HTML5 Presentation Maker with Exciting Upgrade

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2016 --Recently, Focusky has upgraded its HTML5 presentation maker by combining with HTML5 technology. A new output format was added to this version. Users now can publish presentation as HTML5 web page, which is much more compatible to mobile devices and platforms.



With this new upgrade, people can directly enjoy the amazing zooming presentations on all mobile devices such as Android phones, Android tablets, iPhone, and iPad. This will maximally expand the target audiences since more and more people like to get information using mobile phones.



Focusky is no stranger to highly comprehensive presentation software as the company has produced unparalleled digital presentation makers time and again. The Hong Kong-based firm primarily focuses on developing digital presentation tools for users all over the world.



Jason Chan, the President of Focusky unveiled the new upgrade in the company's HTML5 presentation maker in a recent interview where he brought several other key pointers to light. Chan said, "We have always strived to make our products compatible for all interfaces."



He further added, "This is why with this upgrade, we have gone one step further to make sure that users can now directly avail the exceptional zooming presentations across all mobile devices, including Android phones, Android tablets, iPhone, as well as iPad."



It is essential to note that Focusky HTML5 presentation maker can be only used on Mac and Windows computer. However, HTML5 presentations created by Focusky can be opened on all computers and mobile devices.



For more information, go to http://focusky.com/features/.



About Focusky Software Co Ltd

Focusky is a product of Focusky Software Co. Ltd. The company is a leading provider of digital presentation software. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company focuses on the development and research of their exceptional variety of digital presentation software for users across the globe.