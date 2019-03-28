Focusky Makes Its Free Presentation Tool Available to Everyone Worldwide

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2019 --Focusky is renowned for its free presentation tool which has helped several individuals and businesses produce amazing presentations over the years. The company has continually demonstrated its commitment to helping businesses succeed by adding more features to the presentation tool. According to Jason Chen, the President of Focusky, these new features are to enhance the usability of the tool and the overall quality of users' presentations. Jason went ahead to state that unlike before, the tool is available to everyone across the globe and the free version is suitable for anyone to produce high-quality presentations.



A customer relationship expert from the company stated that there are over nine million people around the globe who are currently using this free presentation tool and it has been a remarkable experience. He said it has been a nice experience seeing that the needs of several people were met by the tool. One good thing that has continually blown the minds of people out there is the fact that almost all the features are free. So, businesses that just started their operation can easily make use of the free version to produce amazing presentation slides and videos. Already established companies can use this free version too or upgrade to a paid version to explore all the features available.



The free presentation tool has some peculiar features which make it stand out among other similar presentation tools. For instance, it has been able to drastically reduce the complexity in creating presentations especially in the case of presentation videos. With its free presentation tool, it is easy for anyone to create such presentations. It does not matter whether one is computer savvy or not. Users of the presentation tool are guaranteed of fast customer support. Jason, in his words, said, "We have one of the best customer support team and they are ready to walk you through how to use our presentation tool and resolve any technical issues you may face, at any time."



Company President, Jason, also mentioned that the company intends to continually release updates on new features and urges its users to continue to check the Focusky's website for such updates.



About Focusky

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Focusky Software Co., Ltd. is a top global provider of digital presentation software. For many years, it is committed to the research and development of its digital presentation software for users worldwide.